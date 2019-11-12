Traeger WiFi grills monitor your wood pellet supply with an $80 sensor

Traeger's pellet sensor is easy to install. Once you've drained the hopper, you only need to remove a rubber plug and two screws. From there, you connect the sensor to a plug, tuck in the wires and mount the accessory in place. Your grill should automatically detect the sensor, which will display the pellet level as a percentage in both the on-grill menu and the Trager app. The info is sent to your mobile device alongside temperature and other grill details. And when you're running low on pellets, the sensor will send an alert to let you know its time for a refill.

The pellet sensor only works with the 2019 Pro Series and Ironwood grills that have Traeger's D2 WiFire system onboard. More specifically, that's the Pro 575, Pro 780, Ironwood 650 and Ironwood 885. If you have an older Pro Series grill or the 2018 Timberline, this won't work with those models.