Image credit: Snapchat
Snapchat's latest Portal Lens takes you to a Gucci-filled beach

There are Holiday-themed elements on the virtual beach, too.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Snapchat

Snapchat's partnerships with all kinds of companies and brands provide you with a variety of Lenses to choose from, like artsy-filmlike filters and AR objects for sporting event tie-ins. Now, its latest team-up with Gucci will give you access to a Portal Lens -- Lenses that transport you to a 3D world, where you can interact with the objects -- that takes you to a beach filled with the luxury brand's signature handbags and accessories.

The augmented reality Portal Lens opens a psychedelic gateway to the virtual destination. A Gucci spokesperson says the Lens goes with the brand's Gift Giving campaign, which was photographed and directed by Harmony Korine and which was launched a few days ago. Like the campaign's name implies, the Lens features a lot of holiday-themed AR elements, including a huge Christmas tree with gifts smack dab in the middle of the beach, palm trees raining candy canes and a snowman made of sand.

You can access the Gucci lens anywhere you are in the world by looking for it in the Lens Carousel or through its Snapcode below.

Snapchat

gear, Gucci, internet, mobile, Portal Lens, Snapchat
