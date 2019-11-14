Latest in Gear

Image credit: picture alliance via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Antitrust investigation of Google reportedly expands to Android

It started by investigating the company's advertising business.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

picture alliance via Getty Images

Tonight CNBC reports that an ongoing antitrust investigation of Google undertaken by 50 attorneys general is expanding. While it started by looking into Google's advertising business, it has apparently, as expected, expanded its scope to include search and the Android platform. Over the years Google has reached into more services -- next up: checking -- and platforms with increasingly deep ties to one another, and as the investigation concerns the use of customer data, it seems obvious that it will reach every part of the company eventually.

The 48 state AGs, as well as two representing Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, did not comment on the latest report, while Google said in a September blog post that it would cooperate with investigations.

Source: CNBC
Coverage: Reuters
In this article: advertising, antitrust, business, gear, google, internet, politics, privacy, search
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Amazon is challenging Microsoft's $10 billion JEDI contract victory

Amazon is challenging Microsoft's $10 billion JEDI contract victory

View
Microsoft is adding 10 'Final Fantasy' games to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is adding 10 'Final Fantasy' games to Xbox Game Pass

View
'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr