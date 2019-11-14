‘Pokémon Go’ users can add PokéStops and gyms with Niantic Wayfarer

While Niantic Wayfarer is new to Pokémon Go, the company offered a similar feature in its first AR game, Ingress. By adding places like retail spots and local landmarks to Pokémon Go's map, players will have more chances to convene, battle and stock up on eggs and Pokéballs.

On one hand, it feels like Niantic is asking its users to do some heavy lifting for free. On the other, adding relevant locations to the game throughout the globe would be nearly impossible for a single organization. Pokémon Go isn't quite the craze it was three years ago, but its dedicated fanbase will likely enjoy having a more active world to explore.