Share your memories of the first Xbox console!

Tomorrow marks the eighteenth anniversary of the original Xbox, the first console from Microsoft that kicked off a rivalry with PlayStation that still burns today. Stockier and arguably more stylish than the first PlayStation, the first generation Xbox featured a 733MHz Intel Pentium III processor and a built-in hard disk. The initial sales of the Xbox broke records, with 1.5 million units sold before the end of the year and a total of 24 million units moved over its four-year lifespan.
While we didn't review the Xbox (its launch predated Engadget by three years), over 40 readers have shared memories and reviews of it on our Xbox product page. Users recalled everything from Xbox Live to the library of games, the media center and the graphics. Now it's your turn. To celebrate the eighteenth anniversary of its released, head over to our Xbox product page and share all your favorite memories of the gaming machine from the media center to how many hours you clocked in Halo. Your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup so don't leave out any details!
