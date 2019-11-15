Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
save
Save
share

Apple TV+ snags Gary Oldman for spy drama 'Slow Horses'

The adaptation tells the story of a group of down-and-out MI5 agents.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
39m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SIPA USA/PA Images

Apple TV+ has only just rolled out and it's already nabbed one of the biggest names in showbiz. Acting legend Gary Oldman is set to star in spy drama Slow Horses, an adaptation of Mick Herron's Slough House books, according to Variety.

The show -- named after the first novel in Herron's series -- tells the story of a team of British intelligence agents banished to MI5's lackluster Slough House department due to making major mistakes in the field. Oldman plays the group's leader, the clever but curmudgeonly Jackson Lamb.

The role is a departure from the norm for the Academy Award-winning Gary Oldman, who has held few TV parts during his illustrious movie career, which includes the likes of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the Harry Potter franchise, Dark Knight and True Romance. Perhaps this is an appetizing taste of what's yet to come on Apple's newly-launched platform.

Source: Variety
In this article: apple, Apple TV+, av, entertainment, Gary Oldman, Slow Horses, streaming, TV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Colin Furze made a real version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from ‘Overwatch’

Colin Furze made a real version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from ‘Overwatch’

View
Echo Studio review: Amazon finally nailed the audio quality

Echo Studio review: Amazon finally nailed the audio quality

View
The best USB car charger

The best USB car charger

View
GitHub will store all of its public open source code in an Arctic vault

GitHub will store all of its public open source code in an Arctic vault

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr