Watch the first trailer for HBO's 'Avenue 5' sci-fi space comedy

Avenue 5, HBO's new sci-fi comedy, debuts in January, and HBO has released the first teaser to get you excited. The show is about the cruise ship Avenue 5, led by the acerbic Captain Ryan Clark, played by Hugh Laurie. All seems to be pleasant and delightful until an as-yet unforeseen disaster causes mayhem and panic that the crew scrambles to resolve.
Joining Laurie is Rebecca Front, Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow, Zach Woods and Ethan Phillips, best known for being Neelix on Voyager. But of more interest is the folks behind the show, which has been made by Veep and The Thick of It mastermind Armando Iannucci. Sadly, we don't know much about how the show will play out, but we're imagining some smart social commentary, a hefty dose of satire, and plenty of creative swearing.