Nintendo's snap-on Switch Lite case arrives in the US on December 8th

There are already a number of good Switch Lite cases available, but Nintendo might just have one more. The gaming giant has revealed that its previously Japan-only Flip Cover & Screen Protector will be available in the US on December 8th for $40 through online stores, and at retail in early 2020. As you can see, the snap-on case focuses on safeguarding your Switch Lite with a minimum of bulk. There aren't spaces for cartridges, power adapters or other accessories, but that might not matter if you either have spots for those in a bag or just want to keep your system safe.