Image credit: Deep Silver
What's on TV this week: 'Shenmue III'

Also new: 'It: Chapter Two,' 'Knight Before Christmas' and 'Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Comments
Deep Silver

Nearly twenty years after the first game debuted on Dreamcast, Shenmue III will be released this week on PS4 and PC. Also, Netflix's Narcos season two spin-off game is set to appear on multiple platforms later this week.

Fans of TV can pick through the flood of content arriving on Apple TV+ and Disney+ at the end of the week, or select something like a Bikram yoga documentary or Knight Before Christmas on Netflix. For movie fans, IT: Chapter Two is streaming via video on-demand, while sports fans can curl up with more college football. Let's be honest -- we're all waiting for Mandalorian episode three, right? Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • It: Chapter Two (VOD)
  • Suspiria (4K)
  • American Me
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold
  • The Handmaid's Tale (S3)
  • The Boys Next Door
  • Cold War (Criterion)
  • Charlie's Angels: The Complete Series
  • Farscape: The Complete Series (20th Anniversary)
  • The Whole Nine Yards
  • The King of Queens: The Complete Series
  • Scarface
  • Betty Blue (Criterion)
  • Shenmue III (PS4, PC)
  • Football Manager 2020 (PC)
  • Golem (PS4)
  • Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One)
  • WRC 8 (Switch)
  • Still There (Switch, PC)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI (PS4, Xbox One - 11/22)
  • Lost Ember (PC, PS4, Xbox One - 11/22)

Tuesday

  • Iliza Schlesinger: Unveiled, Netflix, 3 AM
  • No Time for Shame (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Bless This Mess, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, HBO, 9 PM
  • Moonshiners (season premiere), Discovery, 9 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • This is Us (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0 (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show (Season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Mad About You (season premiere), Spectrum VOD, 3 AM
  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dream/Killer, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med (fall finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Chicago Fire (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Apollo, HBO, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Mortel (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • No Activity (S3), CBS AA, 3 AM
  • Booktube, YouTube, 3 AM
  • The Knight Before Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cheat (series premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • NC State/Georgia Tech college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Colts/Texans, Fox, 8 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM
  • The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
  • A Million Little Things (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Evil, CBS, 10 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
  • Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan, YouTube, 11 PM
  • Desus & Mero (season finale), Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Dragon Prince (S3), Netflix,3 AM
  • The Feed (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Brittany Runs a Marathon, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Singapore Social (S1), Netflix, 3AM
  • Dreamworks' Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (S8), Netflix, 3 AM
  • High Seas (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • National Treasure (S3), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Narcoworld: Dope Stories (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Nailed It: Holiday 2, Netflix, 3 AM
  • See, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian, Disney+
  • Marvel's Hero Project , Disney+
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+
  • Encore!, Disney+
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Ready for War, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
  • Comedy Central Presents Charles Gould / Sara Schaefer, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Arkansas/LSU college football, ESPN, 7 PM
  • Oregon/Arizona State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • TCU/Oklahoma college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Twinkle All the Way, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Blue Planet Now, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw, HBO, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Will Ferrell / King Princess, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Packers/49ers, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • 2019 American Music Awards, ABC, 8 PM
  • Dublin Murders, Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Christmas 9 to 5, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Walking Dead (fall finale), AMC, 9 PM
  • Back to Life, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Mrs. Fletcher, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Back to Life (season finale), Showtime, 10:30 PM
  • Rick & Morty, Adult Swim, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

