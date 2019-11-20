Mixer streamers can limit clip-making to their regular viewers

If you're a viewer, you'll have a better shot at producing quality clips. You can trim clips to specific sections and preview the results before you publish them. You're limited to at least 15 seconds and a maximum 60 seconds, but you'll have a better chance of preserving a hilarious moment than you did before. Mixer is offering the new clip editor alongside the old one for a "short time" to ease the transition.

To some extent, Microsoft needs these tools. Now that it has high-profile streamers like Ninja and Shroud on Mixer, it's dealing with a flood of users who might be new to the service (or new to these streamers, at least). This could help partnered streamers manage their channels and inrease the chances a given clip will be worth keeping.