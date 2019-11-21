Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
save
Save
share

Facebook may restrict highly targeted political ads

It would increase the minimum target size.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Facebook may be reluctant to overhaul key parts of its political ad policies, but it appears willing to make a few changes to stop the spread of misinformation. Wall Street Journal sources say Facebook is mulling a ban on political ads that target small audiences (aka microtargeted ads) -- a common tactic for those spreading false claims. It would bump the minimum target size for a political ad from 100 people to a "few thousand," according to the tipsters. While it's not clear how close Facebook is to shifting its policy, the social network has reportedly asked large Democrat and Republican ad buyers for input on that minimum and "other ideas."

A spokesman didn't confirm or deny the claims, but did reiterate to the WSJ that Facebook was "looking at different ways [it] might refine" its stance on political ads.

If the approach sounds familiar, it should. Google recently limited political ad targeting to age, gender and general location, making it difficult to manipulate specific audiences. Twitter also restricted issue ads by excluding important criteria and banning certain keywords. Facebook would really be following suit, although the approach as described would allow more narrowly targeted ads than others.

There's certainly pressure to take action. The 2020 US presidential election is less than a year away, and there are concerns that hostile governments and unscrupulous politicians might use highly targeted ads to push fake claims and sway votes in important regions. A Facebook ban wouldn't completely halt this practice, but it might discourage the kind of behavior seen in 2016.

Source: Wall Street Journal
In this article: ads, advertising, facebook, gear, internet, microtargeting, misinformation, political ads, politics, social network, social networking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Microsoft delays Surface Earbuds until spring 2020

Microsoft delays Surface Earbuds until spring 2020

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is a VR prequel set before the events of 'Half-Life 2'

'Half-Life: Alyx' is a VR prequel set before the events of 'Half-Life 2'

View
Save $50 on Fitbit's new Versa 2 smartwatch at Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit's new Versa 2 smartwatch at Amazon

View
Watch a 'transforming' drone blast out of a cannon

Watch a 'transforming' drone blast out of a cannon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr