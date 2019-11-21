Save $50 on Fitbit's new Versa 2 smartwatch at Amazon

Fitbit added a couple of notable enhancements to the second generation wearable, including an always-on display, native Alexa and Spotify integration and a new, more responsive processor. With those changes, we thought the company delivered a solid fitness tracker, awarding the device a 75 when we reviewed it this past September. The biggest issue reviews editor Cherlynn Low had with the Versa 2 was spotty connectivity, with the watch failing to sync with the Fitbit app on her phone at times. Otherwise, she found the Alexa integration was useful, and the design of the watch made it comfortable enough to wear to sleep.