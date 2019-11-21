Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Save $50 on Fitbit's new Versa 2 smartwatch at Amazon

It’s the biggest discount yet on the wearable, and only a couple months after release.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
40m ago in Wearables
Engadget

While it's only been out since September, Fitbit's Versa 2 smartwatch is getting a decent discount ahead of Black Friday. Amazon is currently selling the silicone and woven band models for $149 and $180, down from their usual $200 and $230 price tags. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, $149 is the lowest price on the Versa 2 from the online retailer.

Fitbit added a couple of notable enhancements to the second generation wearable, including an always-on display, native Alexa and Spotify integration and a new, more responsive processor. With those changes, we thought the company delivered a solid fitness tracker, awarding the device a 75 when we reviewed it this past September. The biggest issue reviews editor Cherlynn Low had with the Versa 2 was spotty connectivity, with the watch failing to sync with the Fitbit app on her phone at times. Otherwise, she found the Alexa integration was useful, and the design of the watch made it comfortable enough to wear to sleep.

Source: Amazon
In this article: blackfriday2019, engadgetdeals, fitbit, fitbit versa, fitbit versa 2, fitness tracker, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, smartwatch, thebuyersguide, wearables
