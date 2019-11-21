Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
GM’s first electric truck could be ready in 2021

It will have to compete with electric pickups by Tesla, Ford and Rivian.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
48m ago in Transportation
SOPA Images via Getty Images

GM plans to bring an electric truck to the market in fall of 2021, TechCrunch reports. GM CEO Mary Barra made the announcement today during GM's investor day.

GM's electric truck plans were rumored last month, when the Detroit Free Press reported that the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant would remain open to produce the electric pickup. But this is the first time the company has mentioned a timeline.

The electric truck market is becoming more crowded. Rivian's R1T electric pickup is slated to arrive in 2020, and Tesla plans to introduce its electric truck in 2021. Ford is developing an all-electric F-150, and while the automaker has shared a video of its prototype towing over one million pounds, it has not specified when the EV will arrive.

Source: TechCrunch
In this article: business, electric, electric truck, electric vehicle, gear, general motors, GM, green, pickup, transportation, truck
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
