Save $50 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 ahead of Black Friday

We thought the Galaxy Watch Active 2 already offered a lot of value when we reviewed it this past September. Reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the wearable a score of 85, and declared it "one of the best smartwatches you can find for under $300." Her only gripes with the wearable were its disappointing battery life and somewhat basic fitness tracking features. If you're in the market for a more robust fitness tracker, the good news is that Fitbit's latest watch, the Versa 2, is also on sale. Apple users aside, for most people we think the Galaxy Watch 2 Active is an excellent companion to their phone.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) on Amazon - $229

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) on Amazon - $249