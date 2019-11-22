Save $50 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 ahead of Black Friday

The pre-Black Friday sales continue with a solid discount on Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Amazon has discounted both the 40mm and 44mm models by $50, making them $229 and $249 respectively. Additionally, all three color options -- "Aqua Black," "Cloud Silver" and "Pink Gold" -- that Amazon offers the watch in are included in the sale.
We thought the Galaxy Watch Active 2 already offered a lot of value when we reviewed it this past September. Reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the wearable a score of 85, and declared it "one of the best smartwatches you can find for under $300." Her only gripes with the wearable were its disappointing battery life and somewhat basic fitness tracking features. If you're in the market for a more robust fitness tracker, the good news is that Fitbit's latest watch, the Versa 2, is also on sale. Apple users aside, for most people we think the Galaxy Watch 2 Active is an excellent companion to their phone.
