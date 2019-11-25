Ryan Reynolds now owns a stake in budget carrier Mint Mobile

And this isn't strictly a publicity move, either. Reynolds will help with communications and marketing, but he'll also be involved in "strategic decision-making" at Mint. You're not likely to see Deadpool hawking service, unfortunately, but his actor will have a very real say in the future of a wireless carrier.

To some extent, this reflects the shifting cellular landscape in the US. While the top four carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Engadget parent Verizon) still tend to dominate, there's been a rush of virtual providers like Mint, Ting and Google Fi that have experimented with different business models. Reynolds' involvement gives their unconventional forumlas a dash of extra credibility, even if they're not about to topple the establishment.