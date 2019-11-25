Samsung will host 10 live concerts in its 360-degree video app

Samsung is partnering with media company LiveXLive to present 10 concerts in VR. The live events will include holographics, volumetric video and AR features for in-person concert attendees, as well as VR and 360 content like artist collaborations for those tuning in virtually.

The companies haven't announced which bands or musical acts will be featured in the event series, although LiveXLive does have livestreaming rights to thousands of festivals across the globe including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Rolling Loud L.A., iHeart Country Festival and the Sziget Festival in Hungary.

The Samsung VR app currently hosts video content including sports videos with information about athletes' training routines, virtual rides in high-end cars and videos on nature and space. Samsung Galaxy users can also upload their own content to share with others.

Samsung has confirmed that the 10 events will be available across all Samsung XR platforms. Android users are able to access the app but a VR headset is required to enjoy the full experience.