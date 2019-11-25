Walmart's best Black Friday deals: Roku, Oculus, Instant Pot and more

Oculus Go

The standalone VR headset impressed us when we reviewed it in May, and now it's an even more affordable way to get into virtual reality. The Oculus Go is typically $199, but will be on sale this week for $149. This is for the 32GB model and remote. The Go is more comfortable than other "self-contained" VR headsets like the Gear VR, and it's able to tap into Oculus' large library of VR apps. Both performance and battery life could be better, but the Oculus Go is a solid deal at $149.

Buy Oculus Go on Walmart - $149

Google Smart TV Kit

If you're looking to add some connectivity and voice control to your phone, the Google Smart TV Kit is an easy way to do just that. The "kit" includes a Chromecast and Google Home Mini so you can harness the power of Google Assistant in your living room. This duo typically goes for $64, and has been $55, but Walmart is offering it for $35 this week. What's more, the retailer has tossed in a $10 credit for its Vudu streaming service.

Buy Google Smart TV Kit on Walmart - $35

Roku Ultra

Roku is another solid option when it comes to streaming. Walmart is discounting the Roku Ultra to $48 this week, a $51 discount over the normal $99 price. The Ultra offers HDR, 4K and HD steaming with a voice remote to help you navigate it all. Plus, the retailer is throwing in $5 in Vudu credit to go along with your purchase.

Buy Roku Ultra on Walmart - $48

Instant Pot Duo

We aren't shy about our love for the Instant Pot here at Engadget, and for good reason. It's a versatile home appliance that's capable of a lot of things. And it's even more attractive when it's on sale. Walmart will have the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo for $49 this week. That's $30 less than the retailer's regular price of $79. The same model is typically $79 at places like Amazon as well. The 6-quart version has enough capacity for families of 4-6 people, according to the spec sheet.

Buy Instant Pot Duo on Walmart - $49

Gift cards for Apple and Samsung phone purchases

Like Target, Walmart is also offering gift cards as incentives to buy a new phone. This week, when you purchase and activate an Apple or Samsung device, you can get up to $450 on a Walmart eGift card. And if you have a qualifying trade-in, you can get up to $250 more. Specifically, you'll get gift cards for $450 with the iPhone XS and $400 with the iPhone XS Max or XR. If you want the iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, you'll get $300 with the the purchase of one of those.

When it comes to Samsung phones, you'll get $450 with the purchase of a Galaxy S10, S10+ and Note 10+. If you prefer the Note 9 or Galaxy S10e, the offer is $300.

These gift card offers are available in-store only, and require a phone plan with either AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. They're available November 28th through December 1st.

For all of the info from Walmart's Black Friday sale flyer, browse the full list of items right here.