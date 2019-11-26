Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 2K
save
Save
share

2K plans 'Battleborn' shutdown, yanks the game from digital shelves

The free-to-play shooter is going away in 2021.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

2K

More than two years after the team behind squad-based shooter Battleborn announced that efforts were winding down, 2K has officially put the game on deathwatch. It's no longer for sale in digital storefronts, after February 24th players won't be able to purchase any in-game currency, and in January 2021 the game's servers will shut down, rendering it completely unplayable.

We first heard about Battleborn and its friendly shooter aspirations in 2014 when Gearbox announced it as a blend between MOBA and FPS. Unfortunately, by the time it launched in 2016 we were already unsure about the space left over for yet another team shooter. Despite beating Overwatch to market with varied artistic influences, inspired gameplay and an artsy opening cinematic, Battleborn couldn't rise above the rest and shifted into a free-to-play setup in 2017.

Once again, despite offering its free multiplayer shooter action before Fortnite added a battle royale mode, Battleborn just couldn't keep up, and in this games-as-a-service era, that meant the service wouldn't have very long to live.

Via: Gamasutra
Source: 2K Support
In this article: 2K, battleborn, business, gaming, Gearbox Software, services, team shooter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Assistant ambient mode turns some phones into smart displays

Google Assistant ambient mode turns some phones into smart displays

View
Microsoft updates developers on designing apps for dual-screens

Microsoft updates developers on designing apps for dual-screens

View
What's on TV this week: 'The Irishman'

What's on TV this week: 'The Irishman'

View
Netflix steps in to save New York’s historic ‘Paris Theatre’

Netflix steps in to save New York’s historic ‘Paris Theatre’

View
BioLite’s HeadLamp 330 is listed at its lowest price yet, $40

BioLite’s HeadLamp 330 is listed at its lowest price yet, $40

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr