2K plans 'Battleborn' shutdown, yanks the game from digital shelves

We first heard about Battleborn and its friendly shooter aspirations in 2014 when Gearbox announced it as a blend between MOBA and FPS. Unfortunately, by the time it launched in 2016 we were already unsure about the space left over for yet another team shooter. Despite beating Overwatch to market with varied artistic influences, inspired gameplay and an artsy opening cinematic, Battleborn couldn't rise above the rest and shifted into a free-to-play setup in 2017.

Once again, despite offering its free multiplayer shooter action before Fortnite added a battle royale mode, Battleborn just couldn't keep up, and in this games-as-a-service era, that meant the service wouldn't have very long to live.