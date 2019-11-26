Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region
save
Save
share

Cows wearing VR headsets might produce better milk

They're happier in virtual fields than confined farms.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
37m ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region

It's not just humans who can benefit from VR. Moscow-area farmers strapped modified VR headsets to cows to see if it improved their mood -- and, of course, their milk production. The project subjected cattle to a simulated summer field with colors tuned for the animals' eyes, giving them a decidedly more pleasing landscape than a plain, confining farm. And yes, the headsets were adapted to the "structural features" of cows' heads so that they could see properly.

It appears to have worked, at least on a basic level. The first test reduced the cows' anxiety and boosted their overall sentiment. While it's not certain how well this affects the quality or volume of milk, there are plans for a more "comprehensive" study to answer that question.

The research begs a few questions. Why not just put the cows in fields more often? How do you deal with battery life? And is there a risk of disturbing cows when you take their headsets off and show them dreary reality? In a sense, it's a solution to a problem humans have created. Those issues aside, this could be an option for farms where summery fields just aren't available, or where existing techniques (like piping in pleasing music) might not be effective. Just don't expect a bovine version of Beat Saber any time soon.

Via: The Moscow Times, Interfax (not translated)
Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Food (not translated)
In this article: food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The controversial sex toy that shook up CES 2019 is finally ready

The controversial sex toy that shook up CES 2019 is finally ready

View
Heart Analyzer's new Apple Watch app puts detailed data on your wrist

Heart Analyzer's new Apple Watch app puts detailed data on your wrist

View
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will introduce new bosses

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will introduce new bosses

View
Sony adds much-needed volume control to its WF-1000XM3 earbuds

Sony adds much-needed volume control to its WF-1000XM3 earbuds

View
The first dual-SIM 5G phones could arrive in early 2020

The first dual-SIM 5G phones could arrive in early 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr