Cows wearing VR headsets might produce better milk

It appears to have worked, at least on a basic level. The first test reduced the cows' anxiety and boosted their overall sentiment. While it's not certain how well this affects the quality or volume of milk, there are plans for a more "comprehensive" study to answer that question.

The research begs a few questions. Why not just put the cows in fields more often? How do you deal with battery life? And is there a risk of disturbing cows when you take their headsets off and show them dreary reality? In a sense, it's a solution to a problem humans have created. Those issues aside, this could be an option for farms where summery fields just aren't available, or where existing techniques (like piping in pleasing music) might not be effective. Just don't expect a bovine version of Beat Saber any time soon.