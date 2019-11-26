Disney cashes in on baby Yoda with crude online merch

They're not cheap, either, with prices ranging from $15 for a tumbler to $45 for a baby-Yoda-badged iPhone XS case from Speck. Yes, Disney isn't even offering cases for this year's iPhones at the moment.

Mercifully, this isn't the sum total of Disney's The Mandalorian cash-in. CNBC has learned that other, hopefully higher-quality goods are in the pipeline before the holidays, and there will be pre-orders for the inevitable plushies and toys (c'mon, you knew these were coming) in the weeks ahead. Disney's tentpole online show should have gift-worthy merch in the long run, but you may need to hand that special someone an IOU if you'd rather not receive a look of crushing disappointment.