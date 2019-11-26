Google adds another 37 apps to its Play Pass subscription service

Rather than buying hundreds of individual apps for your mobile device, companies are increasingly offering subscriptions where you pay a single monthly fee to access all the apps you want. Play Pass, Google's Android app subscription service, launched in September with a catalog of more than 350 apps. The service faces stiff competition in the form of Apple Arcade though, so Google has now expanded its program to offer a further 37 games and apps.
Some of the most noteworthy additions to the catalogue include tools like ad-free Podcast Republic for listening to podcasts and radio, ArtFlow for digital sketching, Cross DJ Pro for mixing your own music tracks and Diaro for journaling and note-taking.
Primarily, though, the update features lots of new games. There's Cut the Rope and its two sequels, Pinball Flipper Classic, Infinity Loop, Traffix and Cytus II. You can find a full list of all the newly added apps at Android Police.
Play Pass costs $4.99 per month and is currently only available in the US. There's a 10-day free trial available, and you can learn more on the Play Pass website or sign up through the Play Store app on your Android device.