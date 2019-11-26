The Sensel Morph creative touchpad is discounted for Black Friday

If you're new to the Morph ecosystem, you can pick up bundles for $50 off. The best go-to for newbies is probably the base system plus one overlay, which is $199 instead of $249. All accessories qualify for a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal, so you can stock up on overlays, cases and cables. Plus, all Sensel customers can get two free months of Splice Sounds, which allows music producers to test all sorts of plug-in instruments and effects. You can read more about it in our subscription gift guide.

While no one could blame you for buying some of Sensel's offerings for yourself, the products make great gifts for creatives, thanks to the Morph's flexibility. Whether the person on your list is into music, video, coding or gaming, a Morph will likely see plenty of use.