Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

The Sensel Morph creative touchpad is discounted for Black Friday

Get the Morph and overlays for video and music creation on the cheap.
Marc DeAngelis
21m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Sensel's Morph controller is a weird but effective device; it scored a solid 87 in our review and is recommended in our PC and mobile accessories gift guide. The base unit works like a tablet for digital illustration, but by sliding rubberized overlays over the gadget, you can change the Morph into a controller for video editing software like Premiere Pro or music production apps like Ableton Live. You can get even more specific with overlays that mimic a sequencer or drum kit. For Black Friday, Sensel has multiple sales running to help get your creative juices flowing, from discounts on the Morph and its overlays to third party software deals.

If you're new to the Morph ecosystem, you can pick up bundles for $50 off. The best go-to for newbies is probably the base system plus one overlay, which is $199 instead of $249. All accessories qualify for a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal, so you can stock up on overlays, cases and cables. Plus, all Sensel customers can get two free months of Splice Sounds, which allows music producers to test all sorts of plug-in instruments and effects. You can read more about it in our subscription gift guide.

While no one could blame you for buying some of Sensel's offerings for yourself, the products make great gifts for creatives, thanks to the Morph's flexibility. Whether the person on your list is into music, video, coding or gaming, a Morph will likely see plenty of use.

Source: Sensel
In this article: art, blackfriday2019, design, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hgg2019, morph, music production, personal computing, personalcomputing, sensel, sensel morph, software controller, thebuyersguide, video editing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The controversial sex toy that shook up CES 2019 is finally ready

The controversial sex toy that shook up CES 2019 is finally ready

View
Heart Analyzer's new Apple Watch app puts detailed data on your wrist

Heart Analyzer's new Apple Watch app puts detailed data on your wrist

View
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will introduce new bosses

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will introduce new bosses

View
Sony adds much-needed volume control to its WF-1000XM3 earbuds

Sony adds much-needed volume control to its WF-1000XM3 earbuds

View
The first dual-SIM 5G phones could arrive in early 2020

The first dual-SIM 5G phones could arrive in early 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr