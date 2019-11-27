AT&T and Verizon agree to change their eSIM practices

The DOJ was initially concerned that AT&T and Verizon attempted to lock devices on their networks even if the device had an eSIM. But the parties have agreed to change how they determine standards for eSIM, which will allow consumers to use eSIM to switch carriers, rather than having to insert a new SIM card. And as a result, the DOJ is dropping the investigation.

This is a rather anticlimactic ending, but it's good news for eSIM. The technology hasn't met the kind of widespread adoption we had initially hoped for, but this change could give it a boost.