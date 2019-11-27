Latest in Gear

Image credit: NatalyaBurova via Getty Images
AT&T and Verizon agree to change their eSIM practices

The DOJ is closing its investigation and says it found no wrongdoing.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
8m ago in Mobile
Two years ago, the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether AT&T, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) and the GSM Association (GSMA) worked together to limit eSIM technology. Today, The New York Times reports that the DOJ is closing the investigation and has found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The DOJ was initially concerned that AT&T and Verizon attempted to lock devices on their networks even if the device had an eSIM. But the parties have agreed to change how they determine standards for eSIM, which will allow consumers to use eSIM to switch carriers, rather than having to insert a new SIM card. And as a result, the DOJ is dropping the investigation.

This is a rather anticlimactic ending, but it's good news for eSIM. The technology hasn't met the kind of widespread adoption we had initially hoped for, but this change could give it a boost.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: The New York Times
In this article: att, business, carriers, department of justice, doj, esim, gear, GSMA, investigation, mobile, politics, unlocking, verizon
