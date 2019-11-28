Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Google's Pixel 3a drops to $300 on Amazon for Black Friday

The budget camera phone might be a tempting gift.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

If you missed out on the Pixel 3a's price drop last week, don't worry -- you'll have a second shot now that Black Friday is here. Google's starter 64GB smartphone is selling for $300 between now and December 2nd at 3AM Eastern. That's a full $100 below the official price, and tempting if you want 'pure' Android without spending much. The pricing applies to all colors, including black (above) as well as purple and white.

The same positives and drawbacks apply. It's strictly a mid-range phone in terms of performance and lacks water resistance, but you'll still get that exceptional Pixel camera quality, healthy battery life and a quality screen. Oh, and did we mention that there's a headphone jack you won't find on the Pixel 4 (also on sale during Black Friday)? This might be an easy choice if you're looking for a just-the-essentials smartphone, or even a media player if you can live with the 64GB of built-in storage.

