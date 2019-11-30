Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Short/Getty Images
Apple offers three-month News+ trials through Black Friday weekend

It's a temporary promo, but a big step up from the usual one-month offer.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago in Services
Michael Short/Getty Images

Apple Music has long had three-month free trials, but what if you want to give News+ a similar dry run? You can -- but only if you act quickly. Apple is offering a three-month trial to News+ to American and Canadian users who sign up through Black Friday weekend. That's much longer than the usual one month, and should give you a considerably better feel for what it's like to read magazines and newspapers on your Apple devices.

As always, you'll want to keep an eye on when your trial date ends. Apple will automatically renew your News+ service for $10 per month ($13 CAD) if you haven't cancelled before your free period is over.

It's not certain if or when Apple might offer a promo like this again. However, there have been rumors that News+ got off to a slow start. Campaigns like this might help fence-sitters who've been curious and wanted more time to sample Apple's wares. And look at it this way: if nothing else, you'll have plenty of reading material to tide you over during the winter.

Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac
Source: App Store
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
