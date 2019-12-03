Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: TiVo
Amazon Prime arrives on cable-provided TiVo boxes

Find Prime content through the familiar TiVo interface.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
35m ago in Services
Comments
TiVo

There's no such thing as regular ol' TV anymore. There's cable and satellite, and a seemingly endless selection of streaming services and content platforms, so clicking around your options can be a bit time consuming and clunky. But TiVo is trying to streamline the process. From today, Amazon Prime members will be able to access Prime Video content directly through their TiVo box. Sitting alongside other video streaming apps already offered by TiVo, the Prime Video app will also include select 4K Ultra HD and HDR content, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives for top movies and TV shows. Find it through TiVo's OneSearch function.

In this article: access, amazon, Amazon Prime, app, av, cable, entertainment, internet, pay-TV, services, streaming, TiVo
