Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Corsair’s K95 Platinum gaming keyboard is on sale for the lowest price yet

Normally listed at $200, it’s on sale for just $110.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Last month, Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard dropped to $130. Now, it's even cheaper. The mechanical keyboard is on sale for $110 on Amazon. That's nearly a 50-percent discount from the usual list price of $200, and it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon, according to Camelcamelcamel.

The K95 RGB Platinum comes with six dedicated macro keys, which can be configured to any combination of commands, or simply mapped to do one particular function. The Cherry MX Speed key switches, which have 1.2-millimeter actuation, were called "par excellence" by Engadget's Kris Naudus. The keyboard comes with 8MB of profile storage, which can be divided across three profiles so you can set up dedicated key combos for certain games.

Like its predecessor, the K95 RGB Platinum is visually striking. It has an aluminum frame that's both lightweight and durable, as well as a reversible wrist rest. Most noticeably, it has snazzy disco lighting. Somehow, though, the lighting doesn't feel tacky, and you can customize the patterns in the Corsair Utility Engine.

Source: Amazon
In this article: cherry mx speed, Corsair, discount, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gaming keyboard, gear, k95, k95 rgb platinum, keyboard, macro keys, mechanical keyboard, personal computing, personalcomputing, price drop, sale, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best portable (and affordable) USB MIDI controllers

The best portable (and affordable) USB MIDI controllers

View
Peloton's Apple Watch app will offer detailed metrics for indoor runs

Peloton's Apple Watch app will offer detailed metrics for indoor runs

View
Mozilla pulls four Firefox add-ons over excessive data collection

Mozilla pulls four Firefox add-ons over excessive data collection

View
AT&T's giant blimp will provide network coverage to first responders

AT&T's giant blimp will provide network coverage to first responders

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr