Corsair’s K95 Platinum gaming keyboard is on sale for the lowest price yet

The K95 RGB Platinum comes with six dedicated macro keys, which can be configured to any combination of commands, or simply mapped to do one particular function. The Cherry MX Speed key switches, which have 1.2-millimeter actuation, were called "par excellence" by Engadget's Kris Naudus. The keyboard comes with 8MB of profile storage, which can be divided across three profiles so you can set up dedicated key combos for certain games.

Like its predecessor, the K95 RGB Platinum is visually striking. It has an aluminum frame that's both lightweight and durable, as well as a reversible wrist rest. Most noticeably, it has snazzy disco lighting. Somehow, though, the lighting doesn't feel tacky, and you can customize the patterns in the Corsair Utility Engine.