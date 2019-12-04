Latest in Gaming

Image credit: BonusXP/En Masse Entertainment
save
Save
share

The 'Dark Crystal' tactics game arrives on February 4th

The Netflix tie-in won't make its original 2019 target.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

BonusXP/En Masse Entertainment

If you've been craving another Netflix-linked video game, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. BonusXP and En Masse have revealed that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will debut on February 4th, 2020 -- so much for that 2019 target. It might be worth the extra wait if you felt the Netflix series wasn't enough, though. The title for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Mac and PC has you playing both through "and beyond" the story from the show, including its main characters (such as Aughra and Deet).

The developers are aiming to serve both veterans of turn-based tactics games and newcomers to the concept, as you might expect for a game banking on a well-known fantasy universe. There's also a fair amount of depth. The finished title will include over 50 campaign battles, and you can both recruit new fighters as well as customize them with "jobs," abilities and gear. You might have plenty of replayability, then, if just to see whether or not you can lead your Gelflings to more resounding victories.

Source: PlayStation Blog
In this article: av, bonusxp, dark crystal, dark crystal age of resistance, dark crystal age of resistance tactics, en masse entertainment, games, gaming, mac, netflix, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, steam, switch, video, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
It looks like BMW will drop its Apple CarPlay fees

It looks like BMW will drop its Apple CarPlay fees

View
The Snapdragon 865 will amp up camera performance early next year

The Snapdragon 865 will amp up camera performance early next year

View
Peloton's Fire TV app guides you through living room workouts

Peloton's Fire TV app guides you through living room workouts

View
More signs point to Samsung's Galaxy S11 capturing 8K video

More signs point to Samsung's Galaxy S11 capturing 8K video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr