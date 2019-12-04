Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA/SDO
save
Save
share

NASA's closest-ever Sun flybys reveal how solar wind works

What you experience near Earth doesn't tell the whole story.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NASA/SDO

As promised, NASA has presented the first results from the Parker Solar Probe -- and they're already providing a treasure trove of insights regarding the Sun. Most notably, the solar wind doesn't behave entirely like scientists expected. There are flips in the Sun's magnetic field direction (nicknamed "switchbacks") that manifest in the solar wind inside Mercury's orbit, but not further. Moreover, the sideways movement of the solar wind near the Sun was not only "much stronger" than expected, but straightened out sooner than predicted as well.

There were more mysteries. The probe spotted tiny energetic particle events that never reach Earth, as well as bursts with oddly high levels of heavy elements. Both may be more common than scientists first thought, NASA said. At the same time, the craft also answered questions -- humanity now has the first direct evidence of dust thinning out roughly 7 million miles from the Sun as the intense heat transforms the dust into gas.

The discoveries are poised to change humanity's understanding of stars in multiple ways, including the causes of solar wind, the Sun's rate of slowdown (a clue to its lifespan) and the effects of particle events on space weather. And remember, there are closer flybys to come, including a sixth flyby in September 2020 that could observe a dust-free zone roughly 2 to 3 million miles from the Sun. You may well see more findings that force astrophysicists to rethink their cosmic models.

Source: NASA, Nature
In this article: astronomy, astrophysics, nasa, parker solar probe, science, solar system, solar wind, space, sun, tomorrow, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
DiGiorno and Stouffer's bring plant-based 'meat' to frozen Italian food

DiGiorno and Stouffer's bring plant-based 'meat' to frozen Italian food

View
It looks like BMW will drop its Apple CarPlay fees

It looks like BMW will drop its Apple CarPlay fees

View
The Snapdragon 865 will amp up camera performance early next year

The Snapdragon 865 will amp up camera performance early next year

View
Peloton's Fire TV app guides you through living room workouts

Peloton's Fire TV app guides you through living room workouts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr