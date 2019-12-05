'NHL 20' adds Snoop Dogg as a commentator and playable character

The developer teased the addition of the legendary rapper to the game earlier this week, and with an update that dropped Thursday, Snoop pulled on his virtual skates to become a playable character in the World of Chel mode. Not only that, you'll hear him dropping (like it's hot) in as a guest commentator. Snoop actually has some experience on that front, as he called a Los Angeles Kings game in January.

The LA Kings had Snoop Dogg in the booth doing play-by-play tonight and it was amazing pic.twitter.com/SbyFc8U4LF — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 13, 2019

When EA announced NHL 20 in June, it hinted at plans to rope in celebrity guests, such as Will Ferrell, Drake, Wayne Gretzky and Snoop, so there might be other surprise commentators on the way. For now, you might listen to Snoop urging players to "Pass It, Pass It."