YouTube Rewind 2019 charts put 'Minecraft,' PewDiePie at the top

YouTube's annual Rewind look back is here, and while this year's video isn't live yet -- let's hope the service avoids another most-disliked debacle -- it has revealed some statistics. Mostly, YouTube's charts show that being embroiled in controversy hasn't pushed top creators down very far.
PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg is still the number one most viewed creator in a year where he surpassed the 100 million subscribers mark, and saw his "subscribe" meme referenced by a mass shooter. A New York Times headline in May said beauty vlogger James Charles had gone from "CoverBoy to Canceled," which didn't stop him from hitting number one on the Top Trending and Most Liked Beauty video lists.