Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles
OnePlus may return to low-cost phones with the 8 Lite

You may have to settle, if just a little bit.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago in Mobile
OnePlus might be returning to truly low-cost phones years after the OnePlus X faded away. OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have posted renders and early tidbits of what they say is the OnePlus 8 Lite, a budget model that would sit below the rumored OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Not surprisingly, this phone would scale back to 'just' two cameras on the back versus three on other variants (though there appears to be a depth sensor), and it wouldn't have flashy features like a curved display. Given the name, we'd also expect a lower-cost processor and other sacrifices.

However, there are signs that you might not have to compromise too much. It would have a hole-punch front camera as expected with other OnePlus 8 models, and the lack of an obvious fingerprint reader suggests the Lite would use under-screen tech like existing models. This more affordable model might still have a 6.4- or 6.5-inch screen, too, although we wouldn't count on a silky-smooth 90Hz OLED panel.

It's not certain whether this would launch alongside the rest of the 8 series, assuming the rumor is accurate in the first place. With that said, we wouldn't be shocked if there was an 8 Lite. It's no secret that OnePlus' pricing has creeped upward over the years, to the point where you're paying nearly $700 for a flagship like the 7 Pro. The 8 Lite could fill the gap for those customers who miss OnePlus' early days of bargain-basement prices, or just those who like OnePlus' software but can't justify the outlay for its higher-end hardware.

Source: 91Mobiles
