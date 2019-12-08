Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' season 3 arrives January 24th

Netflix wants to see you in Hell.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

You won't have to wait very long for the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix has confirmed that the next installment of the Riverdale offshoot will premiere on January 24th, 2020, just several months after season two's April 2019 debut. The teaser video doesn't say much besides welcoming you and Sabrina to Hell, but it's evident that this won't be a kid-friendly romp.

Netflix has already committed to a fourth season, and these next two runs will include 16 episodes total. It's not certain if there will be more in the pipeline, but running for that long is no small accomplishment when Netflix likes to kill shows after three seasons. There's clearly some demand to continue the teenage witch's saga. It's just a question of whether or not Netflix can sustain that interest over the course of two more seasons.

Source: Netflix (YouTube), (Twitter)
In this article: chilling adventures of sabrina, entertainment, internet, netflix, sabrina, services, streaming, television, tv, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple may offer tighter iOS parental controls this week

Apple may offer tighter iOS parental controls this week

View
Bethesda stops work on 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends'

Bethesda stops work on 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends'

View
Apple TV+ scores its first award nomination with 'The Morning Show'

Apple TV+ scores its first award nomination with 'The Morning Show'

View
Snapchat's Cameo test slips your face into GIFs

Snapchat's Cameo test slips your face into GIFs

View
Study says climate change is starving the oceans of oxygen

Study says climate change is starving the oceans of oxygen

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr