First 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer entrusts Ecto-1 to Egon's grandkids

Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks very different from the original two movies. In fact, there are some elements of the film that are completely opposite from the Ghostbusters formula: Kids appear to be the protagonists instead of adults, and the film takes place in a rural area rather than a major city. The movie also seems like more of an adventure flick than a comedy. The lack of the series' famous theme song is almost jarring. In other words, it's clear that Afterlife isn't a rehash of the first two movies.

While Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spangler, died in 2014, most of the main cast from the original movies is slated to reprise their roles. So while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts don't appear in the trailer, expect to see the old guard make a cameo at the very least.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will hit theaters on July 10, 2020. If you need your fix sooner, a remaster of the 2009 Ghostbusters video game is available on the Xbox One, PS4 and Switch.