Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin/Engadget
save
Save
share

Jaguar's I-Pace software update boosts the range by 12 miles

Your luxury EV has learned something from its time on the track.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

Car makers frequently make vague claims that their racing technology leads to improvements in road-going vehicles, but this is one of those precious few moments where the gains are very tangible. Jaguar is delivering an update to its I-Pace EV that promises up to 12 miles of extra range thanks partly to know-how gleaned from the eTrophy race series. The automaker has boosted the efficiency of the car's AWD torque distribution, reduced use of the radiator vanes that keep it cool (improving aerodynamics) and allowed the battery to run to a lower state of charge without compromising performance or durability.

Other tweaks simply come from real-life driving data. The regenerative braking system is more effective at recovering energy at both low speeds and high battery levels, while range predictions should be more accurate and indicative of your driving style.

Unfortunately, the update process isn't as slick as it is with EV-focused brands like Tesla. You'll have to visit a Jaguar dealership to get this upgrade. Take heart, though: the same update also allows for more components to receive over-the-air updates, potentially sparing you some repeat visits in the future.

Source: Jaguar Newsroom
In this article: car, cars, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gear, green, i-pace, i-pace etrophy, jaguar, motorsport, racing, suv, transportation, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon claims Trump's 'personal vendetta' cost it $10 billion Pentagon contract

Amazon claims Trump's 'personal vendetta' cost it $10 billion Pentagon contract

View
Microsoft will shut down to-do app Wunderlist on May 6th

Microsoft will shut down to-do app Wunderlist on May 6th

View
Google Maps for iOS gets Incognito Mode

Google Maps for iOS gets Incognito Mode

View
Oculus Quest hand tracking is available as an experimental feature

Oculus Quest hand tracking is available as an experimental feature

View
Louis Vuitton’s ‘League of Legends’ biker jacket can be yours for $5,650

Louis Vuitton’s ‘League of Legends’ biker jacket can be yours for $5,650

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr