Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Canada charges Volkswagen over its diesel emissions scandal

VW's pollution woes are a never ending story.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
37m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Volkswagen's "dieselgate" woes continue as Canada has accused the automaker of importing 128,000 vehicles that contravene its environmental laws, according to Reuters. The nation charged VW with 60 counts of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and two counts of providing misleading information. A VW spokesperson said that it's cooperating fully with the ECCC (Environment and Climate Change Canada).

VW said it's intent on dealing with the charges as expediently as possible. "At the hearing, the parties will submit for the Court's consideration a proposed plea resolution and seek its approval," said teh spokesperson.

There's no word yet on the potential size of such a settlement. However, Volkswagen ended up settling with the US government for around $25 billion for importing around 500,000 vehicles that violated EPA standards -- about four times the number affected in Canada. So far, the scandal has cost the automaker around $33 billion globally.

As we all know by now, the affected VW cars were equipped with so-called defeat devices. The systems were programmed to detect EPA tests and reduce emissions, but were switched off during normal vehicle operation. That substantially increased vehicle power, but caused emissions up to 25 times the legal amount, with regulators none the wiser.

On top of the fines, VW's CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged in Germany for fraud and could face up to ten years in prison. By some estimates, VW's coverup caused up to 20,000 deaths a year from respiratory disease and other public health issues.

Source: Reuters
In this article: dieselgate, emissions, environment, gear, green, pollution, scandal, transportation, volkswagen, VW
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

View
Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

View
Thousands of 'Coolest' Kickstarter backers will only receive $20

Thousands of 'Coolest' Kickstarter backers will only receive $20

View
Nikon ends its authorized third-party repair program

Nikon ends its authorized third-party repair program

View
IDC: Wearable shipments nearly doubled thanks to earbuds like AirPods

IDC: Wearable shipments nearly doubled thanks to earbuds like AirPods

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr