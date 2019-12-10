Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Oculus Link beta is ready to turn your Quest into a PC VR headset

You can play Rift games at home without buying a PC-only model.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

At last, your Oculus Quest is ready to double as a PC VR headset. Oculus has released a Link beta that lets you use Rift titles on the Quest when you're physically connected to your PC. You'll want a long, "high quality" USB 3 cable (Oculus suggests 10 feet), and the system requirements are fairly stringent. The beta currently supports only most recent NVIDIA GPUs, and it's recommended that you have the same processor and RAM specs you'd need for a decent Oculus Rift or Rift S experience. GPU support should improve toward the end of the beta.

If you expect to use the Quest frequently with your PC, you'll have a better cable option very shortly. Oculus plans to ship a 16.4-foot custom optical fiber cable that will deliver "maximum throughput" while giving you more freedom than most existing USB cables. It'll only be available in limited numbers in "select regions" before 2019 is over, but it should be widely available in 2020.

As we pointed out in September, Oculus Link could render the Rift S pointless for many people. While the Rift S does have a slightly higher refresh rate, the Quest has an overall superior display and works as a stand-alone headset. Given that we found the added latency to be negligible, the Quest-plus-Link combo should represent a better deal unless you never intend to unplug from your computer and don't mind the Rift S' compromises.

Source: Facebook Newsroom, Oculus Support
In this article: beta, facebook, gear, headset, oculus link, oculus quest, personal computing, personalcomputing, virtual reality, vr, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Bose made a 360-degree audio AR experience for the new 'Star Wars'

Bose made a 360-degree audio AR experience for the new 'Star Wars'

View
'Resident Evil 3' remake hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd

'Resident Evil 3' remake hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd

View
'Untitled Goose Game' comes to PS4 and Xbox One next week

'Untitled Goose Game' comes to PS4 and Xbox One next week

View
Game-making 'Dreams' arrives on PS4 February 14th

Game-making 'Dreams' arrives on PS4 February 14th

View
Adobe Lightroom's direct import feature comes to iPhone and iPad

Adobe Lightroom's direct import feature comes to iPhone and iPad

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr