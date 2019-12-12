'Fortnite' will soon offer an Annual Pass with exclusive items

Now, the pass hasn't actually been confirmed by Fortnite developer Epic, although the outcome of previous leaks would suggest it's certainly on the agenda. No word either on a release date for the pass, nor a price (although some sources suggest it could be 7,800 V-Bucks, or $78), although a small number of cosmetics that will presumably accompany the pass have also been leaked. There's a Fortnite announcement due at tonight's Game Awards, so this may well be it.

Annual pass info:



The Annual pass will give you ALL Battle Bundles for the upcoming Battle Passes throughout ALL of 2020.



There are exclusive skins that only Annual Pass owners will receive, and based off of this image these 3 are some of the rewards for Annual Pass owners. pic.twitter.com/Qs1weQn7m8 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) December 12, 2019

It's an interesting but not surprising move for Fortnite. While battle passes weren't entirely Epic's idea, it has helped move the industry away from loot boxes to a fairer system of 'pay once, unlock stuff as you progress'. An annual battle pass will also mean more money upfront for the company, so it can plan further ahead with more cash in its pockets, which can only be a good thing for eager fans that are always awaiting the next update.