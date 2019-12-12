Wirecutter's best deals: Save $20 on a Tile Essentials Bluetooth tracker bundle

Street price: $70; deal price: $50

Available for $50, this is a great chance to pick up a great starter bundle featuring three of our Bluetooth tracker picks at a discount. We saw this deal a few days ago for the same price—it consists of 1 Mate, 1 Slim, and 2 Stickers. We like the 2020 updated models for their increased Bluetooth ranges, now up to 200 feet. This sale price is slated to end after today, 12/12, so take advantage of it while it lasts.

The Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Stickers are our picks in our guide to the best Bluetooth tracker to keep your belongings in order. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "If you've bought into the Tile ecosystem, you may want to tag more of your stuff than just your keys. The Tile Slim (2020) and Tile Sticker (2020) use the same technology as the Tile Mate, but in different styles that can be useful in a variety of situations."

If you're looking for a night-light for your home, the Maz-Tek Plug-in LED is available in Warm White for just under $10 when you clip the on-page coupon. Our night-light pick for decorating a comfortable, cozy guest bedroom, this light emits a nice glow, perfect for illuminating an unfamiliar space for guests; it's also very affordable at street price, so this discount sweetens the deal.

The Maz-Tek Plug-in is our night-light pick in our cozy guest bedroom guide. Wirecutter Staff Writer Alex Arpaia wrote, "Groggy or jet-lagged adults and kids alike will appreciate a night-light to illuminate their path in an unfamiliar space," and that "the affordable Maz-Tek night-light comes in a pack of two and automatically turns on when the room darkens. But its slim profile and attractive design are what set it apart."

If you like this special edition color design, this is a great deal on the Logitech G502 Hero that blows previous deals we've seen out of the water. $12 less than any discounts we've seen in the past, this is a great chance to pick up a gaming mouse with more weight and more mappable buttons.

The optional weights pick in our guide to the best wired gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero stands out from our other picks because of its customizability. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The Logitech G502 Hero divided our test panel. Three of the panelists loved it and praised its comfort, button positioning, and its best-in-class scroll wheel. But it isn't as comfortable for as many hand sizes and grips as our main pick—our small-handed palm-grip testers couldn't easily reach every button. The G502 has 11 buttons, four more than the DeathAdder, and offers adjustable weights, unlike the DeathAdder. The sensor can track up to 16,000 DPI. But the software is a bit quirkier and the lighting is less customizable than the DeathAdder's."

Down to $160, this is a great price on the Monolith M565C Headphones that match the all-time low we've previously posted. These headphones offer price-defying performance, even at full price. We don't see too many deals on this pick, so if you're in the market for some new headphones from Monoprice for yourself (or as a gift), the time to buy is now.

In our guide to the best everyday audiophile headphones, the Monolith M565C Headphones by Monoprice are our top pick. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "First things first: the Monolith by Monoprice M565C headphones are really a joy to listen to. The sound is boosted in both the high and low frequencies more than is technically considered neutral, but the effect is clear highs supported by a foundation of deep, rich lows. A lot of similarly tuned headphones muddy the lows or make highs so jagged as to become painful. But the 565C model avoids piercing, sizzling, or blurred sound. This tuning also lends to a larger sonic depth of field than one would expect at this price, which is especially noticeable in concert-performed classical music or other live-recorded music."

