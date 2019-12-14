Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Vudu
save
Save
share

Vudu now allows you to cancel rentals within 30 minutes of watching

You can use the credit you receive from the 'rental redo' to get another movie.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
6m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Vudu

Vudu's latest feature could help prevent feelings of regret after watching a movie you didn't quite enjoy. The Walmart-owned media company has launched "Rental Redo," which allows you to switch a movie you rented for another one, so long as you stop watching it within the first 30 minutes.

It obviously can't help if the film you've chosen goes downhill after that. But if you're not feeling what you're watching right from the start, all you need to do is stop the film within half an hour, and then call or email customer service within 24 hours. Vudu will issue your account with credit equal to the price of your rental within the day, as well.

While the feature sounds like a great way to find the perfect films to watch for your holiday get-togethers, take note that it does have limitations. You can only do it once per movie, and you're limited to four redos per month. Also, it won't work on movies you've already downloaded on your device, because Vudu has to be able to remove the rental from your account to be able to issue your credit.

In case your feelings of regret came from renting from Vudu when the movie you've chosen is available for cheaper elsewhere, don't worry: The platform has also introduced price matching for Amazon and iTunes. The rental has to be identical in every way, though, including resolution and edition. You also need to contact customer service within 24 hours and while Vudu can confirm its rivals' lower prices, so you can receive the price difference in your account.

Source: Vudu
In this article: entertainment, internet, Rental Redo, Vudu
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'The Outer Worlds' DLC is coming next year

'The Outer Worlds' DLC is coming next year

View
TCL's 2018 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV drops to $500

TCL's 2018 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV drops to $500

View
The $1,399 Pixelbook Go with 4K display is now available

The $1,399 Pixelbook Go with 4K display is now available

View
US cancels plans for new penalty tariffs on Chinese-made products

US cancels plans for new penalty tariffs on Chinese-made products

View
Tesla Cybertruck will likely get medium-duty truck classification like Ford Super Duty and others

Tesla Cybertruck will likely get medium-duty truck classification like Ford Super Duty and others

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr