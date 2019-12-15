Latest in Gear

Image credit: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google pauses Chrome update for Android after reports of app data loss

The info is there, but you can't use it.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chrome updates are normally good things, but some Android users have good reason to complain about the latest release. Google has paused the rollout for Chrome 79 on Android after reports of the update 'wiping' data from third-party apps that use the WebView framework. The data is technically still intact, but there's no way to access it -- and that's a problem when some apps depend heavily or exclusively on WebView. It's not clear which apps are the hardest-hit, but Twitter Lite is an example of one that relies heavily on Google's platform.

Android Police found that the bug was leading angry users to tank app ratings.

The company is currently exploring ways to fix the flaw, such as moving missed files or reverting to the old method. Either way, you'll have to be patient if you haven't already received Chrome 79 or are waiting on a fixed version.

Via: Android Police
Source: Chromium Bugs
In this article: android, app, browser, chrome, gear, google, mobile, smartphone, update, webview
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Maps helps you find EV chargers that work with your car

Google Maps helps you find EV chargers that work with your car

View
RCS messaging is now available to all Android users in the US

RCS messaging is now available to all Android users in the US

View
PewDiePie is 'taking a break' from YouTube in 2020

PewDiePie is 'taking a break' from YouTube in 2020

View
Ads on Facebook are spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs

Ads on Facebook are spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs

View
VW will roll out self-driving electric shuttles in Qatar's capital

VW will roll out self-driving electric shuttles in Qatar's capital

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr