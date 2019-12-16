Hulu will stream a Greta Thunberg documentary in 2020

Hulu will premiere a Greta Thunberg documentary in 2020 for those who want to see how she became the face of the fight against climate change over the past year. According to Deadline, the documentary is being produced by B-Reel Films, which has an office in Stockholm, and directed by Nathan Grossman. Apparently, they've been following Greta's efforts since her early school strikes in Stockholm until she started speaking in front of government leaders and heading international protests. Deadline says Hulu also came onboard "a while back" and is involved in the behind-the-scenes process.