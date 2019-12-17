Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google blocks G Suite access for apps that only rely on usernames and passwords

You'll have to switch to programs that use OAuth instead.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

A couple of years ago, Google starting warning users that certain third-party apps that access its business-oriented G Suite might not be secure. Now, it's taking that to the next level by blocking any "less secure apps (LSAs)" that try to access G Suite with only a username and password. Going forward, Google will only support the much more secure OAuth system, which it first adopted for Gmail way back in 2010.

Google is phasing out less secure apps gradually so as not to upset users who currently rely on them. After June 15th, 2020, you'll no longer be able to connect to an LSA for the first time, and after February 15th, 2021, "access to all LSAs will be turned off for all G Suite accounts," Google said.

The Big G noted that these apps put accounts at a risk of hijacking. "If a bad actor got access to your username and password, they could access your account data with just that username and password information through an LSA," the G Suite team wrote in a blog post. When using OAuth, by contrast, Google can "identify and prevent suspicious login attempts," even if attackers have your username and password.

Google notes that the changes will affect many typical business network systems like IMAP, CalDAV, CardDAV, Exchange ActiveSync and more. iOS, Thunderbird and other email clients will continue to work, but you may have to remove and re-add your account. In any case, if your business relies on any third-party apps, you might want to check that you'll be okay -- if the previous warnings didn't persuade you already.

Source: Google
In this article: 2fa, business, G Suite, gear, google, less secure apps, LSA, Oauth
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Cadillac's 38-inch in-car OLED

The Morning After: Cadillac's 38-inch in-car OLED

View
Lime launches a weekly subscription for scooters and e-bikes

Lime launches a weekly subscription for scooters and e-bikes

View
WhatsApp exploit let one message render the app unusable for entire groups

WhatsApp exploit let one message render the app unusable for entire groups

View
Google gives another Buddy Pass to Stadia Founder's Edition owners

Google gives another Buddy Pass to Stadia Founder's Edition owners

View
New Android phones in Turkey will have to do without Google apps

New Android phones in Turkey will have to do without Google apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr