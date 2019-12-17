Instagram's Layout feature adds collages to your Stories

Layout is the latest in a string of updates Instagram has brought to Stories. Last month, it offered to seamlessly transfer your Stories into your Facebook Dating profile, and it started testing music-heavy clips called Reels. It has also added a Create mode that looks a lot like Snapchat and revamped the Explore section to include Stories.

Stories are an increasingly important part of Instagram, and while many of the new changes mimic Snapchat, Tik Tok, even Tinder, users don't seem to mind.