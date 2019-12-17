Instagram's Layout feature adds collages to your Stories

Today, Instagram is rolling out new Layout feature that will let you include multiple photos in a single story. When you open the Stories camera and select the Layout option, you'll be able to choose between two and six photos to combine in a grid-based collage.
Layout is the latest in a string of updates Instagram has brought to Stories. Last month, it offered to seamlessly transfer your Stories into your Facebook Dating profile, and it started testing music-heavy clips called Reels. It has also added a Create mode that looks a lot like Snapchat and revamped the Explore section to include Stories.
Stories are an increasingly important part of Instagram, and while many of the new changes mimic Snapchat, Tik Tok, even Tinder, users don't seem to mind.
Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸— Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019
With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO