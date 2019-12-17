Sony's DualShock 4 attachment adds customizable buttons around back

The add-on works with "all of your favorite" PS4 and PlayStation VR games, Sony said. There's also a headset passthrough to help you talk with your squad mates.

This won't be a last-minute holiday gift. Sony is shipping the Back Button Attachment to North America on January 23rd for $30 ($40 CAD), and Europe won't see it until February 14th for €30. The price is low enough that it might be worthwhile if you're the competitive sort and would rather not replace whole controllers (or go with an unofficial solution) just to speed up your input. With that said, the timing isn't great. It's no secret that the PlayStation 5 is less than a year away, and it's not clear whether the future system's controller will support this accessory. If you intend on using the Back Button Attachment for a long time, you'll just have to hope that Sony designed it with next-gen controllers in mind.