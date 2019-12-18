'Luigi's Mansion 3' is getting multiplayer DLC in 2020

The first pack will add three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode. It also comes with three new outfits for Mario's taller brother along with matching floor themes, as well as themed ghosts for the co-op ScareScraper mode. You'll also find an item called the Flashlight Type-P, an in-game Polterpup light that players can use in both modes, with the bundle.

Once you're done with the mini games from the first pack, you can look forward to three more ScreamPark mini-games shipping with the second pack. You're also getting three more ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts.