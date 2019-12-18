Tesla found a loophole that lets it lease cars in Connecticut

The move makes it practical to offer test drives and otherwise do more than just explain cars.

The Connecticut Automotive Retaliers Association that protects the dealership model hasn't officially reacted to this move. We've asked it for comment. We wouldn't expect it to be happy, though. This not only lets Tesla clinch car deals in person, it increases the chances of customers making purchases online. There's not much to stop a client discussing a lease, going on a test drive, and then deciding to buy the car through Tesla's website instead.

And Tesla likely knows this. It has tried to circumvent pro-dealership laws for years, and there are even reports of the company planning "Tesla Centers" that would technically focus on energy but sell cars at the same time. Retail leases could not only spur demand for Tesla's cars, but increase pressure on the state to change laws and loosen dealerships' grip on the car sales process.