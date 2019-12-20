PlayStation Store's holiday sale includes 'Modern Warfare,' 'Death Stranding'

In the PS holiday sale you'll find titles like the acclaimed but divisive Death Stranding ($40), which was only recently released and is on sale in the PS Store for the first time. There are also big titles available like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($40), Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition ($15) and Borderlands 3 ($40). Sports fans can get a deal on FIFA 20 ($30), or for those who like the paranormal there's the Control bundle ($40) and the classic Final Fantasy XV ($18) for JRPG lovers. Plus there's Judgment ($30), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($30), Resident Evil 2 ($20), The Outer Worlds ($45) and Yakuza 0 ($10).

There are also bargains to be had on older games, like cinematic cyberpunk tale Detroit: Become Human ($15), popular city builder Cities: Skylines - PS4 Edition ($10) and action-RPG Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($15). If you want to spend your winter holidays on something ridiculously difficult, the famously challenging Dark Souls III is also available ($15).

There's a full list of all the titles going on sale as part of Round 1 of the sale on the PlayStation Blog. This round runs until January 5th, and then there will be a second round of different deals running until January 16th. To purchase sale items, head to the PS Store.