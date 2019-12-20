Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony
save
Save
share

PlayStation Store's holiday sale includes 'Modern Warfare,' 'Death Stranding'

Save up to 50 percent on thousands of titles.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Internet
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sony

It's winter holiday time, and you know what that means: big sales on video games. If you've been waiting to pick up some titles, you'll have plenty of options between the Steam winter sale and PlayStation Store's holiday sale. The sales repeat a lot of the offers we saw on Black Friday, but if you're looking to pick up a game for the holidays or you have PS4 credit to spend, then you'll want to check this out.

In the PS holiday sale you'll find titles like the acclaimed but divisive Death Stranding ($40), which was only recently released and is on sale in the PS Store for the first time. There are also big titles available like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($40), Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition ($15) and Borderlands 3 ($40). Sports fans can get a deal on FIFA 20 ($30), or for those who like the paranormal there's the Control bundle ($40) and the classic Final Fantasy XV ($18) for JRPG lovers. Plus there's Judgment ($30), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($30), Resident Evil 2 ($20), The Outer Worlds ($45) and Yakuza 0 ($10).

There are also bargains to be had on older games, like cinematic cyberpunk tale Detroit: Become Human ($15), popular city builder Cities: Skylines - PS4 Edition ($10) and action-RPG Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($15). If you want to spend your winter holidays on something ridiculously difficult, the famously challenging Dark Souls III is also available ($15).

There's a full list of all the titles going on sale as part of Round 1 of the sale on the PlayStation Blog. This round runs until January 5th, and then there will be a second round of different deals running until January 16th. To purchase sale items, head to the PS Store.

Source: PlayStation Blog
In this article: engadgetdeals, gaming, holiday sale, internet, playstation store, sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Morning After: Samsung's clamshell folding phone

The Morning After: Samsung's clamshell folding phone

View
Epic Games Store celebrates the holidays with 12 free games

Epic Games Store celebrates the holidays with 12 free games

View
Google Play Movies now lets you search Netflix and Disney+ content

Google Play Movies now lets you search Netflix and Disney+ content

View
Nawa's stylish e-motorbike uses an ultracapacitor to drastically boost range

Nawa's stylish e-motorbike uses an ultracapacitor to drastically boost range

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr