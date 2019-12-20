Redbox is selling off its video games at major discounts

If you're interested in picking up a game either for yourself or as a last-minute gift, you can input your zip code into Redbox's website to see if it's available at kiosks in your area. Just note, as Lifehacker points out, that each game comes in one of Redbox's red jewel cases, instead of its original packaging. However, that's a small price to pay to get a new game like Death Stranding for $25. Besides, you can cheaply and easily get a new case online.

Redbox announced its plan to stop renting games earlier this month. The company didn't provide a reason for the change, but it's likely digital subscription services like Xbox Game Pass cut factored into the company's decision. It's hard to compete against services that offer more games than you could possibly play to completion for as little as a dollar a month.