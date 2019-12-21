Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

You might have to pay if you want to see 'The Office,' though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago in Services
NBC might rely on more than a mix of free and paid tiers to reel you into watching its Peacock service. CNBC sources say the plan is to launch the app or website by immediately playing video, including live material -- you might see NBC News Now before you've even thought about choosing a show. Just what you'll watch may depend on how much you're willing to pay, mind you.

Most notably, one of the sources claims you won't get the full series of The Office (and possibly other shows) if you stick to the free tier. While that's unfortunate if you're hoping to avoid paying for yet another streaming subscription, it could make sense from a business standpoint. NBC not only has to recoup the $500 million it used to buy The Office, but give subscribers a reason to pay besides eliminating ads. Peacock will have originals, but they might not be enough.

NBC has so far declined to comment.

Source: CNBC
In this article: entertainment, gear, internet, live tv, nbc, NbcUniversal, peacock, services, streaming, television, the office, tv
